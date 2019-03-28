Menu
Michelle Valdivia from Miss Shelly Seashells and Peter Haigh from Hervey Bay Pressure Cleaning came together to restore a vandalised mural.
Cody Fox
Mural restored after graffiti wiped away at special school

Carlie Walker
28th Mar 2019 6:00 PM
EACH year, graduating students from Hervey Bay Special School would place their hand-prints on a mural to mark the occasion.

But just before Christmas, heartless vandals destroyed a trampoline at the school, graffitied the walls and scribbled across the mural which meant so much to staff and students.

Recently though, artist Michelle Valdivia and Peter Haigh from Hervey Bay Pressure Cleaning came together to restore the mural back to its original condition.

After he carefully removed as much graffiti as possible, she started work on restoring the vibrant colours and ensuring the hand-prints were as prominent as ever.

Anita Eason from Hervey Bay Special School said the students were upset by the damage that had been caused to the mural because they knew the history and significance of it.

"Especially the ones who were about to graduate," she said.

"It's great that we managed eventually to get it restored."

Ms Valdivia said it was good to see the mural back to its former glory.

She was pleased with the technique used to remove the graffiti, which she had had really only removed the first layer of acrylic paint.

"The job was fantastic because it didn't remove too much," she said.

Mr Haigh said it was shocking the see the vandalism that had been done to the mural.

He said it took about half an hour to 45 minutes to remove the graffiti.

