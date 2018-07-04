MURAL TRAIL: Region's new tourist attraction opens

IT ALL started with an afternoon stroll and a wild idea between two Maryborough women.

Four years later, Deb Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie are standing on the City Hall Green promoting the Heritage City's latest tourist attraction.

Opened yesterday, The Maryborough Mural Trail consists of 30 murals painted across the town's CBD.

The project's committee and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events have produced a map of the mural trail, detailing their locations and histories.

Ms Lowrie said the opening was a great accomplishment for the whole community.

"Over at the Town Hall Arcade, the ladies had a waiting list for people to move into her little arcade, because we've got two pieces of art there," Ms Lowrie said.

"It's been a long task, but we all got there."

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the mural trail would help vitalise Maryborough's ailing CBD by attracting people and commerce into the area.