Murder accused told cops: ‘I was very scared’

A Supreme Court jury has been shown video of accused murderer Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson laying in a hospital bed and wearing a neck brace, recounting details of the night her mother-in-law died.

In a police interview played to the South Australian court on Wednesday, Nilsson can be heard telling Detective Brevet Sergeant Morag Gibson about the intruders she claims entered their home in Adelaide's north on the night of September 30, 2016.

"I think my boy saw them," she said.

"I was very scared, because of my children."

Nilsson, 29, is on trial having pleaded not guilty to murdering her mother-in-law Myrna Nilsson at the home they shared on Bunbury Terrace at Valley View.

Myrna Nilsson was found dead in the laundry room of her Valley View home. Picture: Supplied

Prosecutors allege she bludgeoned the 57-year-old to death in the laundry, then told police they were the victims of a violent home invasion.

The court heard Det Bvt Sgt Gibson spoke to Nilsson in an ambulance on the way to Modbury Hospital, but that video was accidentally deleted.

At the hospital, where Nilsson was treated for a short time, she gave descriptions of two men she says arrived at the home with her mother-in-law.

"He hit me here and here," she said, pointing at either side of her head.

"I was sitting there praying that they will go very soon."

The trial is continuing.

