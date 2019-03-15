Menu
Jake Scott Ashman.
Crime

Murder accused was on bail over a violent assault

Annie Perets
by
15th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
JUST days before Granville man Jake Scott Ashman was accused of stabbing his neighbour to death, he allegedly violently assaulted a worker at a Maryborough pawn shop.

The Chronicle can now report the 22-year-old man was newly on bail when he allegedly murdered Darren Ints last month.

Charges from both series of incidents were brought up this week in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The 22-year-old was scheduled to appear in court over the alleged assault at Maryborough Loans and Trading on February 14.

Police allege he attacked a female employee at the pawn shop after making an attempt to pawn an electrical item.

He was charged with offences including assault occasioning bodily harm and attempted fraud.

Amid Tuesday's busy criminal call-over day, Magistrate Terry Duroux called out Mr Ashman's name.

But the duty lawyer quickly brought to everyone's attention that Mr Ashman was in custody over a murder charge.

The judiciary official was away from the top job at the Maryborough Courthouse when Mr Ashman appeared in relation to the murder charge last month.

Last time he dealt with Mr Ashman, he gave him bail over the pawn shop incident.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman told the Chronicle that police did not oppose bail for Mr Ashman following his arrest over the alleged assault.

He's accused of murdering Mr Ints on February 18 then attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card. Mr Ints, who would have turned 50 this month, was found dead inside his Granville unit covered in multiple stab wounds.

All of Mr Ashman's charges will be brought before the court again on April 29.

