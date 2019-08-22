Murder-accused's lawyer to review 2000 pages of evidence

A MAN charged with murder had his case mentioned briefly in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Tony Boyd Carmichael was represented by defence lawyer Mary Buchanan.

Ms Buchanan requested a two-week adjournment in order to look over 2000 pages of transcriptions relating to the case.

Carmichael did not appear in the courtroom.

Carmichael was earlier this year charged by homicide detectives from the State Crime Command's Cold Case Investigations Team with the 1997 murder of Gregory Armstrong at Maryborough.

Mr Armstrong was last seen alive in Maryborough on May 7, 1997.

He was reported as missing by his landlord.

Carmichael was remanded in custody.

The matter will next be mentioned on September 5.