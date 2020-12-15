Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The scenes of two alleged murders in Maryborough.
The scenes of two alleged murders in Maryborough.
News

MURDER CASES UPDATE: Where two high profile matters are at

Carlie Walker
15th Dec 2020 7:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO high profile murder cases have been mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Jake Scott Ashman, 23 stands accused of stabbing his neighbour Darren Ints to death before attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card on February 19 last year.

Mr Ints was about a month away from turning 50 when he was found dead by neighbours inside his Cambridge St unit.

Mr Ashman is charged with murder, attempted fraud, assaults occasioning bodily harm and two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He did not appear in court on Tuesday.

The court heard the defence was waiting on a report.

The matter was adjourned to February 2.

He was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the separate matter of Matthew Bradley James Tench was mentioned in court.

He is charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman at a Maryborough motel on November 3, 2018.

The court heard an application had been made for the matter to be heard in another court.

Mr Tench was not in court for the mention.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned April 6 next year.

More Stories

fccourt maryborough murder case
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Worker killed at mine

      Worker killed at mine
      • 15th Dec 2020 6:35 PM

      Top Stories

        How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Premium Content How Tantari spent his first weeks as member for Hervey Bay

        Politics And what’s next as he returns to the electorate

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
        More assistance for island tourism operators ruled out

        Premium Content More assistance for island tourism operators ruled out

        Politics It comes as the island reopens to visitors after it was forced to close due to a...

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
        LAST CHANCE: Vote for Coast's best butcher

        Premium Content LAST CHANCE: Vote for Coast's best butcher

        News Help Matt Preston find the best butcher or deli in Fraser Coast

        State treasurer comes to Bay to sell government’s budget

        Premium Content State treasurer comes to Bay to sell government’s budget

        Politics He was speaking with the region’s business and industry leaders

        • 15th Dec 2020 6:00 PM