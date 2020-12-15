MURDER CASES UPDATE: Where two high profile matters are at

The scenes of two alleged murders in Maryborough.

TWO high profile murder cases have been mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Jake Scott Ashman, 23 stands accused of stabbing his neighbour Darren Ints to death before attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card on February 19 last year.

Mr Ints was about a month away from turning 50 when he was found dead by neighbours inside his Cambridge St unit.

Mr Ashman is charged with murder, attempted fraud, assaults occasioning bodily harm and two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He did not appear in court on Tuesday.

The court heard the defence was waiting on a report.

The matter was adjourned to February 2.

He was remanded in custody.

Meanwhile, the separate matter of Matthew Bradley James Tench was mentioned in court.

He is charged with the murder of a 58-year-old woman at a Maryborough motel on November 3, 2018.

The court heard an application had been made for the matter to be heard in another court.

Mr Tench was not in court for the mention.

He was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned April 6 next year.