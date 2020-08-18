Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Queensland Police have charged a woman with murder following the death of a man in Alexandra Hills.
Crime

Murder charge after bayside death

by Brayden Heslehurst
18th Aug 2020 9:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly man in a bayside suburb near Brisbane last week.

The arrest comes after investigations from detectives following the 64-year-old man's death in Alexandra Hills on Friday, August 14.

Police were called to an address on Jasmine St around 10.30am after the man was found dead before a crime scene was declared and an investigation was launched.

A 66-year-old Alexandra Hills woman has today been charged with murder domestic violence and will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
domestic violence editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Booked out! But bumper weekend delivers new warning

        Premium Content Booked out! But bumper weekend delivers new warning

        Travel After celebrating their first sellout weekend since the coronavirus pandemic hit, local tourism operators have one suggestion for Queenslanders ahead of next month’s...

        • 18th Aug 2020 9:03 AM
        Record winter for Bay business despite virus rules

        Premium Content Record winter for Bay business despite virus rules

        News “The curve flattened and people's sense of adventure reignited"

        • 18th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
        Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        Premium Content Revealed: 10 of Queensland’s worst neighbour disputes

        News Neighbours from hell: Some of our worst backyard brawlers

        Top cop’s plea: ‘Don’t die for the sake of five minutes’

        Premium Content Top cop’s plea: ‘Don’t die for the sake of five minutes’

        News Rural roads, highways and beaches in police’s sights