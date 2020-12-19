Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
An early morning fight at a Queensland taxi rank has left one man dead and another facing a murder charge.
Crime

Murder charge after taxi rank fight

by Darren Cartwright
19th Dec 2020 1:04 PM

A man is facing a murder charge following an early morning altercation at a taxi rank that left another man dead in north Queensland.

A verbal dispute occurred at 2.20am on Saturday at a cab rank on Edith Street, Innisfail, police said.

It then escalated into a fight with one of the men allegedly punching the other to the side of his head multiple times.

The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.
The death occurred at a taxi rank on Edith St, Innisfail early Saturday morning. Picture: Google maps.

A 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old Innisfail man with murder.

He appeared in Innisfail Magistrates Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody, police said.

He is due to reappear at court on January 11.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Murder charge after taxi rank fight

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

        Premium Content MURDER CHARGE: Update on alleged Hervey Bay bashing case

        News A committal hand-up for accused killer Isaac Powell was held in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court over the death of Paul Herdman.

        BREAKING: Crews at scene of Fraser Coast car fire

        Premium Content BREAKING: Crews at scene of Fraser Coast car fire

        Breaking Fire crews are at the scene of a car fire

        FREE COURSE: How to get into Uni, TAFE

        Premium Content FREE COURSE: How to get into Uni, TAFE

        Education The course is ideal for anyone contemplating university or TAFE study next year and...

        Discovery of smuggled snakes prompts wildlife warning

        Premium Content Discovery of smuggled snakes prompts wildlife warning

        Environment The department is monitoring sites for illegal Christmas trade