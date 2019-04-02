Murder charge in Airlie Beach cold case

The man charged with murder in relation tothe death of Jay Brogden.

The man charged with murder in relation tothe death of Jay Brogden. Queensland Police Service

A MAN has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Jay Brogden in Airlie Beach in 2007.

The 33-year-old man was extradited from Sydney to Brisbane on March 19 in relation to an incident in Airlie Beach in 2009.

The man was arrested for his alleged role in the murder this morning, as part of an investigation by members of the Homicide Group and Whitsunday CIB.

Jay Borgden, 21

It follows the arrest of a 32-year-old man in Coffs Harbour on March 26. He was arrested by NSW Police on unrelated matters and remains in custody.

Detectives will apply for his extradition to Queensland at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing and the 33-year-old man charged this morning is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court this afternoon.