Murder charge mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court

A MAN accused of murdering his neighbour in Granville in February has had his charges mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court.



Jake Scott Ashman, 22, was not required to appear during the brief mention yesterday.



He remains in custody.



Mr Ashman is accused of murdering Darren Ints, 49, on February 18 then attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card.



Mr Ints was found dead inside his Granville unit with multiple stab wounds.



The matter was adjourned until September 9.

