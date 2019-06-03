Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murder charge mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jun 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of murdering his neighbour in Granville in February has had his charges mentioned before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jake Scott Ashman, 22, was not required to appear during the brief mention yesterday.

He remains in custody.

Mr Ashman is accused of murdering Darren Ints, 49, on February 18 then attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card.

Mr Ints was found dead inside his Granville unit with multiple stab wounds.

The matter was adjourned until September 9.
 

More Stories

fccourt maryborough magistrates court murder stabbing
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    premium_icon Teacher who slipped on grape fails in $500k compo claim

    News She looked over and saw a squashed grape on the floor, the court heard.

    How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

    premium_icon How Maryborough stands to benefit from the State Budget

    Politics The revelations come just a week away from the State Budget

    • 3rd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    30cm knife allegedly used in Bay service station robbery

    premium_icon 30cm knife allegedly used in Bay service station robbery

    Crime Later, police located discarded clothing in the area.

    • 3rd Jun 2019 6:00 PM
    World-class drone expert secured for upcoming tech showcase

    premium_icon World-class drone expert secured for upcoming tech showcase

    News The Drones Showcase kicks off on June 19

    • 3rd Jun 2019 5:35 PM