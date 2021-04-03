Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
A man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Perth pedestrian.
Crime

Murder charge over hit-and-run death

by Emily Cosenza
3rd Apr 2021 12:43 PM

A West Australian man has been charged with murder over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-crash in Perth on Thursday night that killed a pedestrian.

A 35-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a dark coloured sedan in a High Wycombe carpark in Chipping Drive just after 11.50pm on April 1.

He died at the scene from his injuries.

Police launched a manhunt for the driver of the sedan, and later said a man was co-operating with authorities.

A 33-year-old man from High Wycombe has since been charged with murder in relation to the crash.

He was also charged with failing to stop and ensure assistance is received after an incident occasioning death, and failing to report an incident occasioning death or grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Perth Magistrates Court on Saturday.

Originally published as Murder charge over hit-and-run death

hit and run murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'I like jail': Court comedian’s charges no laughing matter

        Premium Content 'I like jail': Court comedian’s charges no laughing matter

        Crime An April Fool’s Day joker is accused of seriously assaulting police.

        Venues visited by COVID cases updated

        Venues visited by COVID cases updated

        News Read the full, updated list

        Bikie bust linked to alleged Bay drug trafficking ring

        Premium Content Bikie bust linked to alleged Bay drug trafficking ring

        Crime Bikie member charged with numerous offences.

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations