Murder investigation underway after man wounded on Coast
A homicide investigation is underway after the death of a man at Pacific Haven on Saturday.
Initial investigations suggest a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman attended an address on Pacific Haven Drive just after 12pm where a physical altercation broke out between the pair and a 58-year-old male resident, according to police.
The 58-year-old man suffered a severe wound during the disturbance and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were also injured during the altercation and were transported to hospital.
It is believed all three people were known to each other.