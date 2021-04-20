Menu
Police launch murder investigation as body found at Arundel home
Murder probe after body found at Qld home

by Maddy Morwood
20th Apr 2021 9:30 AM
Police are investigating after a body was found at a Gold Coast home this morning.

Police are treating the death as suspicious.

Authorities were called to Spikes Court at Arundel about 6.40am.

A crime scene has been established and police officers are doorknocking in the area.

Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith will provide an update on the investigation later this morning.

Originally published as Murder probe after body found at Coast home

body editors picks gold coast murder probe

