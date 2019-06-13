Murder ruled out: Dog owner mauled to death

A 51-year-old NSW man who was found dead inside his home this week was so badly injured police were treating his death as a possible homicide.

The man was found dead inside a unit in Douglas St, Nowra on the state's South Coast, just before midday on Monday after neighbours called police when they became concerned for the man's welfare.

Murder was eventually ruled out after a post-mortem was carried out and it is believed the man was killed by his dog.

"The injuries the victim suffered were horrific,'' an officer involved in the investigation said.

"At the beginning there was really no way to establish an obvious cause of death.

"But now after further forensic tests at the scene and on the animal we are pretty confident that the dog for whatever reason attacked the man. A full report will go to the coroner."