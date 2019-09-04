MURDER TRIAL: Accused either a 'Good Samaritan' or killer

WAS he a Good Samaritan or was there something more sinister at play?

That was the question put to the Maryborough Supreme Court jury yesterday.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller presented his closing argument in the trial of Frederick Ronald Sinfield, charged with the murder of his neighbour Norma Ludlam, 75.

Mr Sinfield pleaded not guilty.

Summing up his arguments yesterday, Mr Fuller asked the jury to imagine the pieces of circumstantial evidence he had presented to them across the last week as pieces of a television.

"When you are actually able to stand back and look at all of those evidence pieces, it's like a television screen. Close up it is just made up of lots of dots but when you stand back a picture starts to emerge and far enough all of those dots make up the truth," he said.

"Ms Ludlam was a frail 75-year-old woman, her skull was fractured and she was left to die on the floor of her own bed-room.

"Was Mr Sinfield the Good Samaritan who cared about her and found his way over there to find her on the floor? Or is there something going on that is more sinister?"

Mr Fuller said the crown alleged Mr Sinfield killed Ms Ludlam by hitting her twice in the head using an unidentified blunt object while she was lying on her bed.

Mr Fuller outlined Mr Sinfield's poor financial situation, evident from text exchanges with his landlord about struggling with his rent going up $20 a week.

He said Mr Sinfield told a police officer he stood to gain about an extra $120 a week by registering as Ms Ludlam's carer.

Mr Fuller referred to the witness testimony of one of Ms Ludlam's neighbours, who said Ms Ludlam did not want Mr Sinfield as her carer.

"This was some time on July 3. Less than 24 hours later, she was found lying on the floor of her bedroom," Mr Fuller said.

Defence barrister James Benjamin, presenting his closing argument, reminded the jury Mr Sinfield was under no obligation to take the stand in his own defence, as he declined to do on Tuesday.

He questioned the reliability of a police witness' memory, who recalled Mr Sinfield told him he looked into a window to see Ms Ludlam on the floor.

The window in question was 177cm off the ground and Mr Sinfield was 168cm tall, Mr Benjamin said.

He also questioned the reliability of Mr Sinfield's former cellmate who testified Mr Sinfield told him he was glad Ms Ludlam was dead.

"He (the cellmate) acknowledged his motivation was to secure a benefit for himself," Mr Benjamin said.

"He thought he would get a reduced sentence by giving information to police."

Mr Benjamin will finish his final arguments this morning.

Ms Ludlam was allegedly found on July 4, 2015 in her bedroom, lying in a pool of blood, suffering a head injury.

She died in hospital four days later with a fracture and a hole in her head the size of a 50 cent coin.