MURDER TRIAL: Jury to visit alleged crime scene

AN ELI Waters man accused of murdering his elderly neighbour will not accompany the jury when they view the alleged crime scene.

Norma Ludlam, 75, was allegedly found by paramedics, lying on her bedroom floor covered in blood from a serious head wound on July 4, 2015.

She died in hospital from her injuries two days later.

Frederick Ronald Sinfield, Ms Ludlam's neighbour, stands accused of killing Ms Ludlam.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in Maryborough Supreme Court when his trial started last week.

The jury will tomorrow be taken to Eli Waters to view the scene where prosecutors say Ms Ludlam was killed.

During the visit, the jury will have access to photographs, tendered in court, to use as a reference.

They will also visit the house where Mr Sinfield lived at the time of the alleged murder.

Arresting officer Detective Senior Constable Glen Dehnert from Maryborough Patrol Group's Criminal Investigations Branch gave evidence at the trial yesterday.

The court was played Mr Sinfield's 000 call, made after he allegedly found Ms Ludlam.

Mr Sinfield could be heard telling the operator he found Ms Ludlam on the floor and it looked as though "she had been hit" on the head.

Unintelligible moaning could be heard in the background of the phone call, which Mr Sinfield was coming from Ms Ludlam.

"Is she awake?" the operator asked on the recording.

"Yes, in a way, she is making noises," Mr Sinfield responded.

Mr Sinfield told the operator, "there is a lot of blood".

He said he couldn't tell if Ms Ludlam had fallen and said the house looked in a state of disarray.

Throughout the recording, which lasted for more than 12 minutes and ended when paramedics arrived, Mr Sinfield could be heard repeating "can you see me?" and "squeeze my hand".

The jury was also shown stills and video from security footage at Eli Waters Shopping Centre, taken about 5pm on July 3, 2015.

Images showed Mr Sinfield walking through the centre with Ms Ludlam.

Ms Ludlam was wearing a blue jacket with yellow trimmings over a red shirt and jeans.

Photographs were tendered allegedly showing a similar blue jacket with yellow trimmings, allegedly found in Mr Sinfield's home, with glowing blue spots around the chest area after being sprayed with Luminol.

Other photographs allegedly showed small dark stains on the jacket sleeve.

Det Snr Const Dehnert told the court, during a separate search of Mr Sinfield's house, officers allegedly found the red shirt on the washing machine, still damp.

He said after reviewing all security footage there was no sign of a person who looked like Ms Ludlam inside Eli Waters Shopping Centre on July 4.

Photographs from another neighbour's home security camera were also tendered, allegedly showing the legs of a person walking past multiple times on July 3 and July 4.

Det Snr Const Dehnert said when police checked Mr Sinfield's phone for the second time while arresting and charging him on July 29, there were allegedly call logs recorded.

He said when Mr Sinfield's phone was checked earlier in the month, all the call logs had been allegedly deleted from the device.

Sheets of telephone records from Mr Sinfield's mobile, his home landline and Ms Ludlam's home phone were also tendered as evidence.

Although the application had not been completed, records showed Mr Sinfield attended Hervey Bay's Centrelink office to register as her carer, two days before Ms Ludlam was allegedly found bleeding in her home.

Documents from Centrelink, shown to the jury, also revealed Ms Ludlam had three other registered carers between 2012 and July 2015.