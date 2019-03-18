Menu
Crime scene in Eli Waters in 2015.
Crime scene in Eli Waters in 2015. Jordan Philp
Crime

Date set for murder trial over Eli Water woman's death

Annie Perets
by
18th Mar 2019 10:47 AM
A MURDER trial over the 2015 death of Eli Waters woman Norma Ludlam is planned to be heard in Maryborough later this year.   

Since his arrest, murder accused Frederick Ronald Sinfield, now 63, has denied killing his elderly neighbour.   

Ms Ludlam was 75 at the time of her death.  

It was indicated in the Maryborough Supreme Court lastweek that Mr Sinfield's trial was scheduled to start in August.  

At a committal hearing last year, the court was told the prosecution had 97 witnesses they could call at the trial.     

