Date set for murder trial over Eli Water woman's death

A MURDER trial over the 2015 death of Eli Waters woman Norma Ludlam is planned to be heard in Maryborough later this year.

Since his arrest, murder accused Frederick Ronald Sinfield, now 63, has denied killing his elderly neighbour.

Ms Ludlam was 75 at the time of her death.

It was indicated in the Maryborough Supreme Court lastweek that Mr Sinfield's trial was scheduled to start in August.

At a committal hearing last year, the court was told the prosecution had 97 witnesses they could call at the trial.