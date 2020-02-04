Murder victim’s wife testifies

Mohammed Khan (pictured) has pleaded not guilty to murdering Syeid Alam.

THE WIFE of a Rockhampton murder victim has given evidence at the trial of a man accused of the killing.

Mohammed Khan has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016.

Mr Alam was decapitated and his remains found in a gully off the Fitzroy River.

At Mr Khan's Supreme Court trial in Rockhampton on Monday, Mr Alam's wife Ferdous Ferdous required an interpreter as she gave evidence.

Ferdous Ferdous told the court that her husband and Mr Khan were friends and they both worked at Teys meatworks.

Crown Prosecutor Joshua Phillips asked Ferdous Ferdous how regularly Mr Alam fished.

"He fished not by himself, not alone," she said.

Mr Phillips asked who Mr Alam would go with, to which Ferdous Ferdous replied: "With Mohammed Khan."

Mr Phillips then asked "anyone else?" and Ferdous Ferdous said "no".

Ferdous Ferdous said on the day she last saw her husband alive he was going fishing with Mr Khan.

She said Mr Alam left the house to go fishing but she did not see him leave with her own eyes.

Mr Phillips asked if Mr Alam had fishing equipment and Ferdous Ferdous said "no".

The Crown Prosecutor then asked Ferdous Ferdous if she knew what Mr Alam did when he went fishing without equipment.

She replied: "No he doesn't have anything."

When Mr Phillips asked if Mr Alam washed himself that night, Ferdous Ferdous said: "No, no, that day I just actually asked him to have some snags, but even he didn't drink water. He didn't eat anything that day."

Ferdous Ferdous said the following day, she woke up between 5am and 6am.

Mr Phillips asked if she called police later that morning about Mr Alam being missing.

She said: "No, actually that day prior to six o'clock actually Mohammed Khan came to our house."

Ferdous Ferdous said later that day she went to the police station.

Under cross-examination, defence barrister Andrew Hoare asked if Mr Alam and Mr Khan were "very close friends."

Ferdous Ferdous said they were.

Mr Hoare put it to Ferdous Ferdous that Mr Alam had told her that he'd lost between $20,000 and $30,000 gambling.

She replied: "Yes he told, but myself I didn't actually believe him."

Ferdous Ferdous agreed that she told the Red Cross that Mr Alam could no longer support her or the children.

Mr Hoare asked if at that stage, Mr Alam had expressed that he wished to be separated from Ferdous Ferdous.

She replied: "No, no."

The trial continues.