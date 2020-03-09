Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Murdered mum Hannah Clarke and her kids farewelled today

by PATRICK BILLINGS
9th Mar 2020 8:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE victims of a horrific Brisbane murder suicide that shook the nation will be buried today.

The funeral for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, comes nearly three weeks after they were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

Hannah was driving through Camp Hill with her children on February 19 when they were ambushed by Baxter who set their car on fire killing the children. Hannah later died in hospital. Baxter died from self-inflicted wounds at the scene.

Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.
Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3, were killed by their estranged husband and father Rowan Baxter.

The attack followed years of domestic abuse by Baxter and two months after Hannah had left the family home to stay at her parents in Camp Hill.

The murderous actions of Baxter, who had recently been charged with breaching a domestic violence order taken out by Hannah, has triggered calls for law reform.

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

More Stories

Show More
domestic violence editors picks hannah clarke

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        premium_icon Driver 'runs down' dingo on Fraser Island

        News She claimed a man in a silver Landcruiser 'sped up and swerved into the defenceless animal'.

        How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        premium_icon How top cop plans to cut crime by 5 per cent

        Crime Qld crime ‘cut by 5pc’ under top cop’s plan

        Maryborough Zonta celebrates International Womens Day

        premium_icon Maryborough Zonta celebrates International Womens Day

        News The Maryborough Zonta Club celebrated International Womens day with style hosting a...

        Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

        premium_icon Silver and bronze awards for Wide Bay Tourist Operators

        News Popular Fraser Coast tourist operator won prestigious award at the Australian...