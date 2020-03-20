Domestic violence killer is allowed to join a gym

A man who killed his wife can enter gyms without parole officer approval.

A killer with a long history of domestic violence whose jail sentence ends this weekend won't have to get state approval to join his local gym.

But Michael John Lidster, 47, will be subject to NSW surveilling his email and other online accounts to ensure he is abiding by more than 50 conditions of an interim supervision order, imposed on Friday.

Lidster was jailed for 18 years for the 2002 murder of his wife, Lisa Marie Sara, who he strangled with the cord of a hair dryer.

He had previously tried to strangle her with his hands in one of several prior assaults on the woman.

Lidster was paroled in June 2017, but that was revoked in early 2019 when he was arrested for stalking a person.

His murder sentence expires on Saturday. The stalking sentence expires on April 23.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Stephen Rothman on Friday allowed Lidster's local gym to be an exception to a condition requiring the killer to notify his case officer before he joins or affiliates with any club or organisation.

Authorities would learn which gym he attended through his mandated location reporting, the judge said.

The judge also approved a change to the proposal that required Lidster's healthcare providers to share all information with his justice authorities.

They'll now only have to share information when the health worker deems it necessary.

"A guarded or incomplete disclosure by the defendant to his medical practitioners would be counter-productive to the whole process of seeking to have the defendant rehabilitated," Justice Rothman said.

Lidster's extensive history of violence extends back to 1990 when the then-18-year-old assaulted police.

He drove his car into former friends in 1992 over money they supposedly stole from him and committed a series of violent assaults against partners and former partners between 1996 and 2001, his criminal history shows.

In a risk assessment in 2019, one psychologist said Lidster "appears to be capable of restraining from violence when sober but under the influence of alcohol or amphetamines appears to have few restraints against violence".

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

