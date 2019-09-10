Muriel's centenary tree

Muriel Crick surrounded by her great grandchildren with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour at the planting of the Firewheel Tree in the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens for her 100th birthday.

HARDY as the tree planted in the Elizabeth Park Rose Gardens is Maryborough woman Muriel Crick, who was surrounded by family as she turned 100 last week.

An Australian native firewheel tree was planted by some of her great grandchildren as part of Fraser Coast Regional Council's celebration of the community's centenarians.

Mrs Crick followed her daughter Hilda to Maryborough and has called it home since 1969.

One of four siblings, Mrs Crick grew up near Blackall and has always been close to family.

Her son Colin believes her home cooking is the secret to her longevity - "bacon and eggs swimming in fat".

Mrs Crick worked at the Post Office in Blackall and said it was the best job she ever had.

She married a sheep drover, Charles, who would be away six to eights weeks at a time, and raised their children alone.

When Charles died she had two young boys still at home and did whatever she could to put them through Brothers Christian College.

Hilda recalls not ever seeing her Mum ride a bike before moving to Maryborough.

"She would ride from one side of town to the other on a pushbike - she bought a bike for $10 and paid it off," Hilda said.

"The kids would torment her, calling it the iron horse.

"She was determined to put those kids through school."

Mrs Crick was very involved in the community including the Civilian Widows and Maryborough Pensioners Association.

"She was with the Civilian Widows in Blackall and decided to join down here so she could get to know people," Hilda said.

Colin also said she loved her football. "She didn't miss a game at Eskdale Park every Sunday - she backed Brothers," he said.

"Colin has never been forgiven because he never got a run once with Brothers so he went to Rovers and I can tell you what, she was not happy about that," Hilda said.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour join Muriel's great grandchildren in planting the tree last Wednesday.

He said it was a momentous occasion and one the council will continue.

"This tree will be here for generations to come," Cr Seymour said.

"We all want to live a long and happy life and I often think part of the secret to that is being active and coming to parks like this, it's being in nature around trees like this and being round family and loved ones.

"People like Muriel in our community who have lived her for decades and decades know that the Fraser Coast is a great place to live."