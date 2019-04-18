Menu
STUDENT TOURS BOOMING: Guide Ken Ashford taking students on a tour through the Gallipoli to Armistice War Memorial Trail in Maryborough. Hundreds of students have since visited the site.
News

Museum group inundated with school tour requests

18th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
JOHN Meyers has a busy schedule ahead down at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

Since the museum group agreed to help lead tours through the Heritage City's Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial, the president of the museum said volunteers had led about 26 school tours through the site since the start of this year.

That's about two tours a week, with another six on the horizon.

Mr Meyers said he loved the fact so many students were showing a keen interest in history.

"This museum has been going for almost 15 years and we would never have dreamed it would achieve what it has achieved nowadays,” Mr Meyers said.

"As from this year, under Australian education curriculum, World War I history must be taught to Year 9 students.

"Field studies are required so coming to the memorial meets those requirements perfectly.”

Since opening in July last year, the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial has become a popular tourist attraction on the Fraser Coast.

Last month, about 95 students from Redcliffe State High School, near Brisbane, were guided through the site by museum volunteers.

