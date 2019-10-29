Museum shares military history

The mannequin was produced as an identical likeness of Lieutenant Colonel Claude Ross.

THE war medals and a mannequin of a Fraser Coast war hero have gone on display at the region’s military museum.

Adrian and Vicki Ross donated the medals, photos and military memorabilia of Adrian’s grandfather, Lieutenant Colonel Claude Ross, who was born in Howard, to Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

Lt Col Ross was the last commanding officer of the 9th Battalion Australian Infantry Force during the First World War.

As a young lieutenant, he left Australia with fellow officer, Lt Duncan Chapman, as part of the first contingent to World War One.

He served in Gallipoli and then transferred to France with the 9th Battalion in early 1916.

At the same time, Lt Chapman was promoted to major and transferred to the 45th Battalion, where he was killed in action in August 1916 during the battle of Pozieres.

Lieutenant Ross went up through the ranks and as a company commander was awarded the Military Cross in 1917 for gallantry during the second battle of Bullecourt in France.

Towards the end of the war he was given command of the 9th Battalion, with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Upon return to Australia, he joined the permanent army for a short period as an instructor prior to taking up farming in the Hervey Bay area, where he remained for the rest of his life. He continued military service and was commanding officer of the 47th Battalion, for a number of years between the first and second world wars.

Married with twin daughters, he passed away in 1967 and is buried in the war grave section of the Maryborough cemetery.

As part of the memorabilia acquisition, Adrian and Vicki also financed the mannequin of Lt Col Ross, as well as the display case, where the material is on display.

The mannequin was produced as an identical likeness and is wearing the same uniform that he wore during World War One.