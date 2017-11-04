Museum in a spin over raffle wheel find

LUCKY WHEEL: Museum historian John Andersen, with the original goods wheel megaphone, gratefully accepts the original Goods Wheel from local ambulance committee chairman Ian Farrell.

A RAFFLE wheel that spun at Scarness Park more than 70 years ago has come full circle after being found and donated to the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum for safe keeping.

Museum historian John Andersen said the wheel pictured was the original one used by the Scarness Progress Association in the 1940s to raise funds for foreshore improvements.

"The swimming enclosure, shelter sheds, swings, seating and tree planting were just a few of the projects undertaken," Mr Andersen said.

Later, a bigger wheel was made and used by the Hervey Bay Local Ambulance Committee, which still run the goods wheel every Christmas, in the same location.

"Eventually the progress association invited the local ambulance committee to become involved on a 50/50 basis.

"After some time, the Goods Wheel operation was given to the ambulance to organise and they have continued to this very day.

"When a bigger wheel was made, the original wheel was stored for many years in Haddows Hall at Scarness until 1996 when the fun parlour and equipment was auctioned."

Mr Andersen said the wheel had turned up in early 2000 in a recycling centre run by TS Krait, where it was rescued by local resident Bridgit Hansen.

Ms Hansen displayed it for a number of years before donating back to the committee, which then decided its rightful owner should be the museum.

"The ambulance committee decided that the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum should become custodians of this unique piece of Bay history.

"Hopefully, on special open days at the museum, people will have the opportunity to buy a ticket and watch as the historic Wheel spins again and maybe stop at their lucky number."

The museum is at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.

Entry is $10 for adults and $3 for children.