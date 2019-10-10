COOL CHANGE: Crucial grant for museum which 'rivals Canberra'

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien met with Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum volunteers to deliver a $50,000 grant for solar panels and air-conditioning to be installed.

THINGS are about to get a whole lot cooler at the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum.

The popular tourism attraction will soon have air-conditioners installed.

With more than 100 volunteers and thousands of visitors each year it couldn't be more welcomed.

"The Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum truly is a national asset," Mr O'Brien said.

"There is no collection like it, rivalling even the National War Memorial in Canberra, and it is credit to curator John Meyers and the many volunteers who work to ensure our military history is never forgotten.

"I am pleased to have been able to provide this funding to help lower power costs and air-condition the building," Mr O'Brien said.

"The addition of air-conditioning has made the museum more comfortable for volunteers as well as the many visitors it attracts each year, making this very special place even more appealing for them to respect the internationally-renowned collection of memorabilia, awards and medals."

Mr O'Brien said the upgraded Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum added Maryborough's pride in its rich and proud military history, and would complement the landmark Queens Park Gallipoli to Armistice Military Trail, which received more than $900,000 in Australian Government funding.

Mr O'Brien said the funding for this and other projects would encourage local, national and international visitors to learn more about Maryborough's contributions to defending Australia, keeping the peace, securing our freedom, and upholding democracy.

"Each of these places tell an incredibly important part of our nation's history of the bravery, service and sacrifice and are a must see for any visitor to Maryborough."