Music and performers wanted for monthly concerts

The Mary River Singers (from left) Poppy Garner, Allan Deem, Heather Arthur, Keith James, Anne Pickering and pianist Jean Jones entertain Maryborough's senior citizen each month with a themed concert. Boni Holmes

IF YOU enjoy singing and dancing then the Mary River Singers were looking for you.

The senior group steps out in style each month to perform at the Senior Citizens Centre.

Members were dwindling and performer Poppy Garner would like to see more people step out of the shower and onto the stage.

"We are definitely looking for new members - we are down to just six people," she said.

"You don't have to be a trained singer - there's a lot of people who say they can't sing very well but when you are in a group you are not standing out as a solo and it all blends in pretty well.

"We want people who can do anything like playing a musical instrument - just enjoy performing, playing dress ups."

Keith James was originally a member of the Maryborough Pensioners Association and their choir and was asked to join the Senior Citizens.

"I have always liked singing and am a member of a country music club," Keith said.

"It takes us back to when there was no TV or even radio - you would sit around with your grandparents at the piano."

Ann Pickering said her husband passed away three years ago and she didn't just want to sit at home.

"Most of us are in our second childhood and have turned into blondes."

Poppy who will be 84 in July said she left Broken Hill five years ago, giving away all her music.

She was part of the Broken Hill philharmonic society and also performed in repertory theatre.

"Of course when I got here to Maryborough I joined the singers group who were looking for someone to keep it going and I took on the position," Poppy said.

"I asked around for people to give me some music and this next concert is called Thank You For The Music - to thank all those people who came forward and still do to give me a collection of music.

"We are always looking for music - it also has to familiar to the performers as well.

"It has to be music that appeals to the audience - so from the 1920s to 80s and mostly from the 40s onwards."

The group only have three weeks to learn the songs and routine.

"We try to put on an interesting program to appeal to our audiences and would welcome any ideas, songs and volunteers," Poppy said.

"We also need volunteers to help with costume sewing and stage decorations.

"We welcome all types of performing artists, dancers, jugglers, musicians - anything that you can do to entertain our senior citizens."

Poppy said they were a lovely, friendly group.

"We are a happy group.

"After rehearsals we have a nice little social gathering with some afternoon tea."

Poppy said the audience loved the shows.

"Quite often you will see them singing along with us or tapping their foot," she said.

"Sometimes I peep around the curtains and when you see people smiling you know they are enjoying it.

"Music is good for the soul."

For more information, volunteer or join the Mary River Singers phone Poppy Garner 4122 1033.

DETAILS

The Mary River Singers will hold a Thank You For The Music concert to tribute the many who have held keep the show going.

The concert will be held at the Senior Citizens Centre, 333 Alice St, Maryborough on Tuesday, May 15 from 1.30pm.

There will be guest artists, lucky draws and afternoon tea. Cost is $4.

The Senior Citizens Centre monthly themed concert was held on the third Tuesday each month.