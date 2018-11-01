Music fans charmed at our muster

Vanessa Sanger and Glen Albrecht at Fraser Coast Music Muster at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Vanessa Sanger and Glen Albrecht at Fraser Coast Music Muster at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

THE Fraser Coast Music Muster provided country, rock 'n' roll and easy listening music at the outdoor event in front of the Cane and Cattlemans Bar at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Running from mid last week until Monday, artists travelled from Tamworth, NSW, Kingaroy, Bundaberg and Gladstone to perform.

Caravans arrive at the Fraser Coast Music Muster

The event attracted the likes of Dean Perrett, Larry Cann, Tony Wagner, Brian Letton, Alec Beckett, Rod Bryant, Rob Hopkins ,Vanessa Sanger and the Gladstone Country Music Group.

Glen Albrecht and Ricochet Band were the backing music and Glen Albrecht also performed during the weekend.

Clyde Cameron and Jacinta Bradley at the Fraser Coast Music Muster

The Doghouse Band from Gladstone came to visit and with them came Stu Watson, an ex-Bullamakanka fiddler who can make the fiddle talk.

Fraser Coast Agriculture Show Society's Rhonda Smyth said they hoped to make the music muster an annual event.

Fraser Coast Music Muster outside area

"Quality artists, professional sound and the spacious camping area and facilities were commented on by the travelling nomads and other patrons,” she said.

"The main show ended with the Gospel Morning on Sunday morning and later in the afternoon, a Ukulele afternoon was held in the main hall.”