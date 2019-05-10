MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

PARTY ON: Rock legend Jimmy Barnes is headed to Hervey Bay's By the C concert.

THE Fraser Coast is counting down the hours until some of the biggest names in Australian music, including rock legend Jimmy Barnes, take to the stage in Hervey Bay.

With thousands of revellers set to attend the event, which will kick off at 1.30pm with Boom Crash Opera, it is set to be every bit as popular as the inaugural concert last year.

Gates will open at Fraser Coast Park located between Hervey Bay's PCYC and the Fraser Coast Cultural Centre, at 12.30pm, or 12pm for premium ticket holders.

The show will go on, rain, hail or shine.

To make sure you get the most out of your day by preparing ahead, here are five things you should know about By the C.

1. Festival goers can bring larger fold up chairs to the event, but no low back chairs or picnic blankets. Umbrellas are not allowed at the venue, along with marquees or shade tents. Aerosol cans, picnic baskets, metal cutlery, selfie sticks and professional standard cameras are also banned.

A map of the planned set up at the venue. Contributed

2. Patrons can bring a small esky or cooler bag with snack food, as well as sealed plastic water bottles, But alcohol or soft drinks cannot be brought into the venue. Footwear must be worn at all times, and sun protection, such as hats and sun screen are encouraged. Cash and card will be accepted at bars and most food vendors. No ATM will be available at the site.

3. Parking at the venue will be limited. Spaces for about 400 cars will be available, but patrons are urged to take advantage of the buses that will be available to and from the park. Buses will leave regularly and will pick up residents from around the Bay, while a service will also operate between Maryborough and Hervey Bay. Buses will depart from Charles St, Pialba for one hours after the concert finishes and will go directly to Maryborough City Hall. To find out more about the bus schedule, click here. Hervey Bay State School is providing parking for the event at a cost of $10 per vehicle. Gates will close 30 minutes after the concert.

4. A smoking area will be available at the site for those needing the space. It will be located opposite the toilets, which can be found near the entry point of Fraser Park. There will also be free water stations, a premium standing section near the stage and wheelchair-accessible viewing will be available. A first aid site will be st up near the entry point.

5. All bags will be searched upon entry. Anyone in possession of a prohibited item can be denied entry to the site. If in doubt, leave it at home. There will be no pass outs at the event. Photo ID will be required to purchase alcohol at the event.