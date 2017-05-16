27°
Sassymac kids learn through music and movement

Kerrie Alexander
| 16th May 2017 7:09 PM
Hervey Bay’s Kim McNaught volunteers her time to promote learning with dance and music through her not-for-profit her Sassymac Kids Music and Movement Program.
Hervey Bay's Kim McNaught volunteers her time to promote learning with dance and music through her not-for-profit her Sassymac Kids Music and Movement Program.

KIM McNaught witnesses first-hand the benefits of using music as a learning tool for babies and children.

Just about every Friday, the mother-of-two and Family Daycare Educator volunteers her time to host the not-for-profit Sassymacs Kids Music and Movement Program in Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

Mrs McNaught said her passion for early childhood education and her love of music was the inspiration behind founding the free, 45-minute sessions 10 years ago.

She said the program included dancing and various musical activities that stimulate children's social, emotional, language, cognitive and physical development.

"I have seen the developmental skills the kids take away from learning through music," Mrs McNaught said.

"It covers instrument play with beats and rhythms, balance, coordination, team work and rhymes to build language ... it covers so so much.

"I just can't say enough how important music is; it's just awesome, I love it!"

Mrs McNaught said the always-calm environment provided a safe and caring atmosphere for children to learn and gain self-confidence.

The recent addition of yoga has also proven to be popular.

"The children get so confident that they will lead us in a song; they sing it and do the movements.

"It really is calming. Life is just too full on and stressful sometimes and kids just need the calm."

About 30 children, their carers and other educators also took delight in a special session as part of National Family Daycare Week last Friday, where a belly dancer was the biggest hit of the day.

The program was also recently introduced at Anglicare Kirami on the fourth Friday of the month, where Mrs McNaught and other educators from around the region offer the elderly residents a chance to join the children for all the fun.

"The oldies get just as excited as the kids," Mrs McNaught said.

"I had one lady come up to me to say that she just couldn't stop smiling.

"I just love the look on their face, it just makes my day. It really is beautiful."

The Music and Movement Program is held on the first and third Friday at Kidzone in Hervey Bay and the second Friday of the month at Little Monkeys play centre in Maryborough.

While the classes are free, an entry fee applies to the play centres.

To find out more, phone Mrs McNaught on 0431 532 831 or find her on Facebook under Sassymac Kids Music and Movement.

Sassymac kids learn through music and movement

Sassymac kids learn through music and movement

"It covers instrument play with beats and rhythms, balance, coordination, team work and rhymes to build language ... it covers so so much."

  • 16th May 2017 7:09 PM

