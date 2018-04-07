Music win a dream for singer

JUST a month ago, Tee Hamilton had never sung on a stage in front of an audience and now, she just wants to perform again and again.

The 20-year-old won this year's Hervey Bay Unplugged, a music competition to find a rising star.

When her name was called out as the winner at the Beach House Hotel following the grand final performances, she burst into tears.

"I cried like a baby," Ms Hamilton said, recalling the moment.

"I dropped out of high school and music is pretty much all I know.

"As soon as I got on the stage, I felt like I could breath again, and it's where I feel most comfortable."

She impressed judges with her strong voice and stage presence, beating six other talented finalists.

The Hervey Bay star is determined to pursue her lifelong dream of a career in music, and plans to start performing gigs across the Fraser Coast region.

As part of her winning package, she will record an EP and film a music video for an original song. She plans the video to be of her track titled Brand New, which she wrote on the day of the Unplugged grand final.

"It's about learning to accept that you're ready for love after being hurt, and understanding you're worth it," she said.

"I can't wait to start getting my name out."

Entering the annual event came as an accident, after she was approached by a previous winner who encouraged her to give it a go. She only had a few days to prepare for her qualifying round, and learned to use a microphone minutes before taking the stage.