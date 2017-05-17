26°
Musical flash mob surprises duo after overseas trip

Annie Perets
| 17th May 2017 8:30 AM

CAROL Sendall was expecting to be picked up by just two friends at Hervey Bay Airport when she and her partner arrived home from a trip overseas.

Instead, those friends were joined by a flash mob of 20 men dressed in black singing Peter Allen's "I still call Australia home".

Ms Sendall is the founder of singing group Mansong.

The music director, who had just spent four weeks in the US with partner Trevor Frank, was brought to tears when she was surprised by the group's members.

Mansong perform at the Hervey Bay Airport for the arrival home of their maestro Carol Sendall and partner Trevor Franklin.
Mansong perform at the Hervey Bay Airport for the arrival home of their maestro Carol Sendall and partner Trevor Franklin. Alistair Brightman

"I always tell them to pull on the heartstrings so they did that part right," Ms Sendall said.

"I missed them all so much. "I had no idea of any of this."

The excitement in the lead up to the surprise was palpable as the group got into position and went through a few practice rounds.

The couple's friends Bert and Trish Tip were also happy to have them home.

"It's these wonderful events that we live for," Mr Tip said.

"I'm going to give them a big hug, I've missed them."

Topics:  fccommunity fcoffbeat fraser coast mansong

