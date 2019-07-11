MUSICAL MAGIC: M'boro a perfect pick for Pickett

MUSIC MAKETH MAGIC: Queensland Pops Orchestra conductor Patrick Pickett is at the Maryborough Music Conference and will return for FraserPop next week.

FROM jamming in a school band to participating in military bands, Patrick Pickett's musical career kept opening doors through his whole life.

Then, he became the head of what would become one of the Sunshine State's leading freelance orchestras.

The popular conductor, who has sold out shows in Brisbane's QPAC Theatre and hosts regular tours across the state with the Queensland Pops Orchestra, is one of the main guests at the Maryborough Music Conference, the largest gathering of music teachers across the state.

Mr Pickett has been coming to the conference for nearly 20 years. He said it was important teachers continued to inspire students to pursue careers in music and the conference helped reinforce the ongoing need for music programs in Queensland schools.

The Pops Orchestra will open next week's FraserPop Pop Culture Festival with a special performance before the weekend.

Mr Pickett said he was excited for the orchestra to lend its talents to the festival.

"I was stunned we had such a good festival already established.”

"I thought the drive Simon (Done, from Maryborough State High School) brought to the discussion was quite amazing and I'd been pre-warned by some of the musicians who come up here that this might have been a developing project.”

"It's something we do irregularly, but when we do it we build it into a program.”

As part of the concert, Mr Pickett said he planned to let music students from Maryborough State High School participate in the concert.

"We spend the morning working with young students, then on the concert that night they play with us,” he said.