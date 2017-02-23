Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

THE 40-plus cast of My Fair Lady will have the backing of an impressive 20-piece orchestra for a March performance at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken Hodgkinson returns to the podium as orchestra conductor for the upcoming Maryborough Players production, which is directed and choreographed by dance teacher and director, Cleone McRoberts.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene having conducted shows such as The Sound of Music, The Wizard of OZ, Oklahoma, Oliver, The Music Man, Pirates of Penzance and Hair Spray.

Ken recently retired as Regional Music Coordinator with the Department of Education and Training.

He said that My Fair Lady was one of his favourite musicals and that he had played trumpet for this show on three different occasions.

Ken has formed the 20-piece orchestra, which will showcase the finest musicians on the Fraser Coast and looks forward to enjoying the new challenge of being the orchestra musical director.

My Fair Lady will be performed at the Brolga Theatre on Friday, March 10 and two performances on Saturday, March 11. Bookings are now available at the box office.