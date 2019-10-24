Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig Lembke has been found guilty of sailing a yacht filled with $250 million worth of cocaine from Tahiti to Lake Macquarie in October 2017.
Craig Lembke has been found guilty of sailing a yacht filled with $250 million worth of cocaine from Tahiti to Lake Macquarie in October 2017.
Crime

Musician sailed 500kg of cocaine to NSW

by AAP
24th Oct 2019 6:09 AM

A musician who sailed a catamaran packed with more than 500 kilograms of cocaine from Tahiti to Lake Macquarie in New South Wales for a $500,000 payout has been found guilty.

Craig Lembke, who was dubbed the "cocaine casanova" after it was revealed he'd been dating TV presenter Susie Elelman before his arrest, claimed he didn't know the cocaine, valued at $245 million, was hidden in the twin hulls of the 13-metre catamaran Skarabej in late 2017.

A Newcastle District Court jury had been deliberating since Friday before today finding the saxophonist and keen sailor guilty of importing a commercial quantity of cocaine.

Lembke's co-accused, Daniel Percy, was found not guilty.

Judge Jonathon Priestley remanded the 49-year-old for a sentencing hearing on December 16.

More Stories

Show More
cocaine crime drugs editors picks importation nsw

Top Stories

    JOBS EXCLUSIVE: Why Premier has good news for Maryborough

    premium_icon JOBS EXCLUSIVE: Why Premier has good news for Maryborough

    News Bruce Saunders said the community was benefiting

    TRIBUTE: Bay music legend dies after cancer battle

    premium_icon TRIBUTE: Bay music legend dies after cancer battle

    News The two spent 22 years making music and travelling across Australia

    War medals, mannequin of Howard hero, donated to museum

    premium_icon War medals, mannequin of Howard hero, donated to museum

    News He left Australia with fellow officer, Lt Duncan Chapman

    Push continues to bring Festival of Redheads to Maryborough

    premium_icon Push continues to bring Festival of Redheads to Maryborough

    News Mudgee won the competition with its suggestion of a Festival of Snags