Musician sings his praises as he returns to Heritage City

Musician Kerry Hodge has returned to Maryborough for his first official tour after performing and busking on the road for 40 years.

Musician Kerry Hodge has returned to Maryborough for his first official tour after performing and busking on the road for 40 years. Boni Holmes

AFTER 40 years on the road, country musician Kerry Hodge has returned to the Heritage City with his first ever tour.

Five years ago Kerry stopped in at Maryborough to an appreciative crowd and has never forgotten the friends he made.

Kerry has rubbed shoulders with some international and national stars including Kenny Rogers at the Gympie Music Muster.

He has even performed for some political events.

He has appeared on shows including Australia's Got Talent, the Footy Show and Sunrise.

"I sang with the Cockroaches before they were the Wiggles, Ray and Lee Kernaghan, Digger Revell, and Stan Coster.

"I play all sorts of music from country like Alan Jackson but I also like rock'n'roll from Pink Floyd to Dire Straits.

"I do a wide genre of music - you have to these days."

Alan Jackson is his most favoured musician to cover.

Kerry started playing and singing in his teens.

He grew up in Leeton Riverina in New South Wales where his family boasts three Golden Guitars from Tamworth, an award from Nashville and many awards at festivals and jamborees.

Music was a way to escape and heal from childhood traumas and is still a way of working through his PTSD.

"Music has kept me alive."

During his travels busking Kerry has raised more than $4000 for Care Flight and $1000 for the children's hospitals.

Only four months ago the guitarist decided to get on the road and perform.

"I have wanted to do that all my life and never had the opportunity.

"So my wife Sue and I bought a van.

"I have been singing all over the eastern coast for 40 years but this is the first official tour."

The tour started in O'Connell near Bathurst.

"I wanted to return to Maryborough, not only because of the great people I have met here on my previous travels, but to get a few more gigs.

"I love the area and would love to stay on a little longer."

Kerry played to a great crowd at the Maryborough Sporties and will play at the Tinnie Hotel on Saturday, June 9 from 7pm.

He has recorded six albums and has a mobile recording studio.

To book Kerry Hodge phone 0472 994 476 or email dingadee@hotmail.com.