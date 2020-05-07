Menu
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Musk corrects Grimes over baby name

7th May 2020 8:30 AM

Elon Musk publicly corrected his girlfriend on Twitter after she made a tiny mistake when explaining their son's name.

Grimes gave birth at the start of the week and the couple later revealed that they'd named their son X Æ A-12.

The name quickly went viral with people from around the world guessing how exactly to pronounce it.

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a baby boy.
Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a baby boy.

One person on Twitter appeared to guess the pronunciation correctly because Musk liked their tweet. The tweet guessed the name was pronounced, "X Ash Archangel".

Grimes later took to Twitter to explain the name, writing:

• X, the unknown variable

• Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

• A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

• A=Archangel, my favorite song

But Grimes got one of the plane details wrong, and Musk let her know it.

The Tesla boss corrected his girlfriend online, tweeting in response: "SR-71, but yes".

As you can imagine, Grimes was less than impressed with being schooled so publicly by her partner.

She replied: "I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound."

Give the lady a break, Elon!

 

Originally published as Musk corrects Grimes over baby name

