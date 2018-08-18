MV Ella is here to stay in Maryborough: council

SAVING THE BOAT: Rumours that Maryborough's historic boat MV Ella will be moved to Hervey Bay have been quashed by the council, who say the boat is being temporarily moved to a better space.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council has quashed rumours a historical Maryborough timber boat will find a new home in Hervey Bay.

The MV Ella, designed by Henry Hume in 1920, is one of the town's oldest fishing vessels which remained on the register of the Port of Maryborough for its entire working life.

The boat was bought by the Maryborough City Council and restored by the Heritage City's boating fraternity in 1995, before being displayed in the Bond Store Museum four years later.

In 2015, it was removed from the museum and placed into storage to await a new suitable location.

Earlier this week, rumours circulated the boat would be moved to the Historical Museum in Hervey Bay.

But a council spokesman said the boat was not being moved, and had only been relocated to temporary storage when the Bond Store was revamped in 2015.

"A meeting to discuss the future home for the historic vessel was held yesterday,” the spokesman said.

"The council, which owns the boat, and the group which restored the vessel, want to find the Ella a new home where it can continue to be part of the living history of Maryborough.”

Infrastructure councillor Denis Chapman said the MV Ella's restoration committee had contacted him about concerns regarding the vessel's move to Hervey Bay.

"Its history is in Maryborough. It was built in Maryborough, and even the timber used to build the boat was taken out of a Maryborough house,” Cr Chapman said.

"It's got a lot of history, and we're keeping it there.”

Cr Chapman said the council planned to display the Ella at a new building near the Brolga Theatre by 2020, the year of the boat's 100th birthday, which would incorporate the memorabilia surrounding the boat.

He said it would be likely the boat would end up as another stop on the Fraser Coast Heritage Trail.