Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

‘My angels’: Police save woman, 80, four days after fall

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th May 2020 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE and Care Army volunteers have swooped to the rescue of an elderly Queensland woman who was left alone in her home for four days after falling over.

Beaudesert resident Erika Freingruber, 80, was left alone and unable to stand after falling over in her home.

Luckily, Ms Freinburger had registered with the Queensland Care Army, an initiative akin the Mud Army of 2011, that seeks to support elderly and vulnerable residents through the coronavirus pandemic.

After days with no contact from Ms Freingruber, the volunteers became concerned and alerted police to the situation.

When Constable Max Gillet and Constable Glenn Engels visited Ms Freingruber's house they found her lying in a doorway 'unable to move'.

The 80-year-old told the officers she had been stranded in the same position for "four or five days".

Recalling the trauma, Ms Freingruber said 'I can't comprehend it, how all that happened'.

"I just stepped out of bed which I always do the same," she said.

"I don't know what happened must have fallen unconscious because there's time I can't account for."

 

Queensland Police constables Max Gillet and Glenn Engels visiting Erika Freingruber in QEII hospital
Queensland Police constables Max Gillet and Glenn Engels visiting Erika Freingruber in QEII hospital

 

"Could you imagine a week, nearly, lying there without help, day and night?"

"I can't comprehend it, how all that happened"

Ms Freingruber was taken to QEII hospital with a broken hip caused by her fall.

She is recovering well.

The rescuing officers, whom Ms Freingruber affectionately calls 'my angels', recently visited Ms Freingruber in hospital bearing flowers.

The 80-year-old showered officers with affection, calling them, "My lifesavers, my angels, not policemen my angels."

"For us to have an opportunity to come here and present her with some flowers and see the smile on her face, a lot more colour, it's great for us," Const. Gillet said.

"It's really fulfilling to our role."

Constable Glenn Engels urged the community to volunteer for the Care Army initiative and for any elderly or vulnerable residents to register for help.

"That will help out immensely and hopefully help save more lives," he said.

Originally published as 'My angels': Police save woman, 80, four days after fall

More Stories

aged care elderly heroes police rescue

Just In

    Star couple’s shock split

    Star couple’s shock split
    • 7th May 2020 12:52 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        premium_icon Region could lose 1000 volunteer firies over red tape

        News More than 1000 volunteer firies from this region have been given an ultimatum to comply with blue card rules or hand back their uniforms.

        Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        premium_icon Heart breaking hotel coronavirus crisis decision

        News The Hervey Bay Hotel has had to make a heartbreaking decision about letting staff...

        Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        premium_icon Canefarming future depends on long-term water solution

        News He said many farmers relied on irrigation during the dry weather

        Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        premium_icon Alleged car thieves lead police on chase, ram cop car

        Crime Three people are set to face Kingaroy Magistrates Court today after their alleged...