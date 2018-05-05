'My family is always there to help': Pantlin

OVER THE LINE: Tony Pantlin with his mother Marlene at the Hervey Bay Library during pre-poll. Mr Pantlin thanked his family and supporters for being "a rock” on the campaign trail.

WITH his wife and mother backing him all the way, Tony Pantlin is confident his family's support will help make him the next Fraser Coast mayor.

Mr Pantlin, who has campaigned as a family man, farmer and businessman throughout the by-election, said his family had been "a rock" over the last two weeks, along with his array of supporters and friends in the community.

Citing his economic policies and public profile, Mr Pantlin said he was quietly confident he had a "reasonable chance" to be the Fraser Coast's next mayor.

Even with the career leap in sights, he's not worried about the results.

He said he was sure there were "a lot of reasonable people out in the community" who would make the right decision.

"I think this election is the best investment in mind and life wealth I've made," Mr Pantlin said.

"Whenever the heavy load comes in, my family is always there to help.

"It's all the small things, from volunteering at pre-poll to helping out around the house, that make it possible for me to stand."

Looking back on his campaign, Mr Pantlin said there had been long days of putting up corflutes and organising material for voters.

And despite his phone running hot since last week, he hasn't let the campaign affect his life at home.

"I've been able to sleep and still spend time with my immediate family. I'm not the kind of person who has trouble with being anxious," Mr Pantlin said.

"I think I'll be a very competitive player in the field."

All mayoral candidates were contacted yesterday for final reflections on their campaigns, including Jannean Dean.