‘My heart is shattered’: Emotional messages at unit fire scene

PEOPLE are commemorating the lives of a mother and son with flowers and toys left at the incinerated Gold Coast unit where they were taken in a horrific fire.

The front unit at a complex in Back St at Biggera Waters is missing walls and covered in black ash after a fire about 1.30am yesterday killed Chanra Moore and her five-year-old boy Olli.

Flowers and toys with messages to the mother and son have been placed out the front of the unit.

Police forensics looking over the scene of a fatal unit fire at Back St Biggera Waters. Picture Glenn Hampson

A message attached to flowers read "Rest in Peace Charna + Ollie … my heart is shattered."

While another message on a toy duck read "We will miss you both."

It's understood Mrs Moore's husband, Nathan, fell from the first floor unit as he tried to rescue her and his son, only to be knocked by the family cat leaping out of the window.

Neighbours are believed to have stopped the distraught dad from trying to re-enter the building as it was engulfed in flames. He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital suffering smoke inhalation and shock.

The unit block is currently a crime scene and the front doors to the eight units next door have been closed off for safety reasons.

Police forensics looking over the scene of a fatal unit fire at Back St Biggera Waters. Picture: Glenn Hampson

One of the residents from the next door units said she was woken by the blaze on the tragic night.

"I could see the fire and could hear a man yelling," she said.

"A woman started yelling and then there was silence.

"The people in the other units were told to evacuate and they all got out straight away.

"Unfortunately people from the front unit didn't."

Police forensics looking over the scene of a fatal unit fire at Back St, Biggera Waters. Picture: Glenn Hampson

Yesterday at about 1.30pm, undertakers retrieved the two bodies from the charred remains of the unit as one neighbour wept.

"I heard a 'bang, bang' noise and screams and woke up my daughter … by the time we got down the place was in flames, it was really bad," the woman, Canan Ozcan said.

"Police came, fire trucks came, ambulances came but it was so bad they just couldn't do anything. We were praying that everyone was okay and safe but it was obvious that they weren't."

A crime scene was declared at 1.45am yesterday and police are still at the scene as officers work to establish the cause of the blaze.

Originally published as 'My heart is shattered': Emotional messages at unit fire scene