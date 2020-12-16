Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The mum of Nate Moule, 4, who tragically lost his battle with cancer, has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her “brave, strong” little boy.
The mum of Nate Moule, 4, who tragically lost his battle with cancer, has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her “brave, strong” little boy.
News

‘My heart is so broken’: Little Nate Moule dies of cancer

by Grace Mason
16th Dec 2020 5:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE mum of Mareeba boy Nate Moule, 4, who lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, has penned a heartbreaking tribute to her "brave, strong" little boy.

Katie Moule took to the Nate's Mates Facebook page to share the devastating news, saying "my heart is so broken".

Nate was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2018 and has undergone five different surgeries, the most recent with renowned brain surgeon Charlie Teo in February.

Ms Moule said Nate passed away surrounded by family.

Nate with his mother Katie Moule before his surgery in February. Picture: NATE'S MATES
Nate with his mother Katie Moule before his surgery in February. Picture: NATE'S MATES

MORE NEWS

Iconic Tablelands hospital undergoes transformation

'Tragic': Tablelands mum identified as crash victim

Far North pilot gets off ground with new business

"We had his favourite song, 'Somewhere over the Rainbow' playing to him as he took his last breaths. It was so peaceful," he said.

"My heart is so broken but I'm so wholehearted when I think of his strength and bravery and for all the extra time we had with him.

"The loss is ours and yours alone … not Nate's. He's gone to a beautiful heaven where there are no tears, pain or suffering, only happiness."

Mareeba boy Nate Moule was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018.
Mareeba boy Nate Moule was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018.

Ms Moule said she had promised her son she would honour him by "trying my hardest to live brave and strong like he did".

"We promised him we would get out of bed each day and find something to be thankful for," she wrote.

"Nate found joy in something so small as the flowers he loved giving me. What a beautiful brave little boy he was.

"Thank you for all the support we have had over the last few years."

The community rallied behind the Moule family with a GoFundMe page raising thousands of dollars.

Originally published as 'My heart is so broken': Tablelands boy, 4, loses cancer battle

cancer nate moule

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RSL housing development gets green light

        Premium Content RSL housing development gets green light

        News It comes after changes were made to the original development plan

        More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Premium Content More storms forecast after southeast saturated

        Weather Queenslanders are being warned to brace for the possibility of widespread...

        How you could get a free native tree from council

        Premium Content How you could get a free native tree from council

        News You could also be eligible to dispose of an invasive species at a council waste...

        REVEALED: Councillor’s move to scrap foreshore fence

        Premium Content REVEALED: Councillor’s move to scrap foreshore fence

        News The late motion has been added to the council agenda