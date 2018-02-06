Menu
My nana is in her 90s and she has Facebook

Free technology classes to teach seniors about computers, tablets and internet are on offer through Fraser Coast Libraries.
Amy Formosa
by

I AM one proud granddaughter. 

My nana is rocking it in her 90s. 

Not only does she have Facebook and embraces technology through the use of her iPad, she also goes to the gym. 

I'm all for the latest technology classes on the Fraser Coast to help seniors keep up with the times. 

I take my hat off to all the other nans and pops out there who may be fighting their fears of technology and taking proactive steps in moving forward. 

Free technology classes to teach seniors about computers, tablets and internet are on offer through Fraser Coast Libraries.

Technology amateur Judy Weaver, 64, said when she discovered the classes she jumped at the opportunity.

The most impressive thing is, Judy knew nothing about computers  before attending the Tech Savvy Seniors class.

If there is one bit of advice my nan has always said to me about technology from an elderly persons perspective, it would have to be - if you don't keep up with the times you'll get left behind. 

Nan would hate the thought of losing her independence when it comes to keeping up with the family through Facebook to ordering her online readers for her iPad and googling. 

Do you know of a senior citizen living in the region who may need a little push but would like to step outside their comfort zone and give one of these classes a go?

TECH SAVVY SENIORS

WHAT: 1.5 hour classes teaching technology basics

WHERE: Fraser Coast Libraries and some outreach locations

WHEN: From January to mid-June 2018.

COST: Free

PHONE: 41974220

Topics:  computers elderly people fraser coast technology

