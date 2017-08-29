My snake encounter as a 4yo...have you had a close call?

AS much as we'd like to, we tend to never forget those childhood encounters with snakes.

Croc Stars move to Urangan with turtles, snakes and all

OPINION:

AS much as we'd like to, we tend to never forget those childhood encounters with snakes.

After hearing from a Fraser Coast snake handler that snakes are on the move again with their breeding season just around the corner it made me think about a few close encounters I had with snakes as a child.

Our family home is an old Queenslander in the bush.

Those of you born in the 80s or 90s will remember the popular water beds.

When I was about four mum and dad were siphoning water from their water bed with a hose.

Obviously the window had to be open for the hose to come through.

A carpet snake decided he would get in on the action and ended up in my parents bedroom.

I will never forget mum saying to me - now Amy I need you to stay very still at the door and make sure the snake doesn't go anywhere.

I had a close encounter with a carpet snake when I was four. Brett Wortman

I think mum was going to get dad to remove the huge snake.

Mum knew it was a carpet snake and nothing venomous.

I didn't take my eyes off that snake - as scared as I remember being at the time, I knew I had a job to do.

Then the snake started slithering towards me and as quick as lightening I slammed the door shut.

On another occasion I remember nan was visiting and at the time mum and dad were doing renovations.

A snake managed to get through a hole where they were renovating and it slithered its way over my nan's blanket while she was sleeping and she shrieked 'SNAKE!'

I had dreams about snakes that night.

One more snake encounter I remember is coming home from a friends place to a snake with a big belly which was one of my beloved chickens.

I guess it is all part and parcel with growing up on a farm!

Have you had a close encounter with a snake? I would love to hear from you. Comment below or email your story/photo to amy.formosa@frasercoastchronicle.com.au