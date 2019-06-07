Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'On my way to a brothel', drunk driver tells police

7th Jun 2019 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was pulled over by police told police he was "on his way to a brothel" before returning a high range drink driving result.

Police will allege that at 10.25pm on Thursday night they were performing traffic duties at the scene of a fatal car crash.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said 24-year-old Woodburn man turned into a closed lane and slowly drove towards a police officer directing traffic.

"Police spoke to the driver... who appeared to be seriously intoxicated," he said.

"The 24-year-old asked police to let him go as he was 'on his way to a brothel'.

"He failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Lismore Police Station where he recorded a high range reading.

"It is not alleged in any way that this driver was involved in the fatal accident."

The man's P1 licence was immediately suspended and he will appear in court in July to face a high range drink driving charge.

More Stories

brothel drink driving high range drink driving northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council's record $119M capital works budget spend

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council's record $119M capital works budget spend

    Council News A record $119 million will be spent on capital works and the average rate will be decreased in the next Fraser Coast Regional Council budget

    Missing piece to Bruce Hwy upgrades

    premium_icon Missing piece to Bruce Hwy upgrades

    News Queensland urged to stop playing politics over deadly highway

    MEMORIAL: Community to come together to mourn mum and kids

    premium_icon MEMORIAL: Community to come together to mourn mum and kids

    News It will be hosted by Hervey Bay's C3 Limitless Church.