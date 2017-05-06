Mynott named in Blades side after Super League

HONOURS: Wide Bay's Joshua Mynott defends against Brisbane's Daniel Springfield during the Super League. He and fellow Maryborough product Jess Switzer will play for Queensland in the Australian Hockey League.

YOU never expect to be a senior player in any rep team when you're only 22-years-old.

Josh Mynott, the Maryborough hockey product who has gone on to play for the Queensland Blades in the Australian Hockey League, is not just another skillful midfielder in his early-20s.

As a vital cog in Wide Bay Thunder's machine for the Super League, Mynott shone as one of Wide Bay's leaders on and off the field.

He is quick to highlight the seniority of former Kookaburra Troy Elder and fellow Blade Cale Cramer, but Mynott was one of the first men picked by Thunder coach Paul Tucker.

The trio were Wide Bay's on-field leadership team which led a side packed with about seven debutants to a fourth-placed finish.

All three were rewarded with Blades selection.

"It wasn't too bad, it was a lot of gelling with the younger guys as we'd never played with them before,” Mynott said. "We were 2-nil up against Brisbane at one stage but they came home. I think we played well.”

Mynott, who plays for Pine Rivers St Andrews in Brisbane, said it felt good to be named for Queensland.

Fellow Fraser Coast players Roy and Jack Tucker, Carter and Tarack Chappell, goalkeeper Matt Axelsen and Hervey Bay's James Easton were also part of the Thunder squad.

Maryborough product Jess Switzer was named in Queensland's AHL squad.