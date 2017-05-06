26°
Sport

Mynott named in Blades side after Super League

Matthew McInerney
| 6th May 2017 5:00 AM
HONOURS: Wide Bay's Joshua Mynott defends against Brisbane's Daniel Springfield during the Super League. He and fellow Maryborough product Jess Switzer will play for Queensland in the Australian Hockey League.
HONOURS: Wide Bay's Joshua Mynott defends against Brisbane's Daniel Springfield during the Super League. He and fellow Maryborough product Jess Switzer will play for Queensland in the Australian Hockey League. Andrew Blanchard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YOU never expect to be a senior player in any rep team when you're only 22-years-old.

Josh Mynott, the Maryborough hockey product who has gone on to play for the Queensland Blades in the Australian Hockey League, is not just another skillful midfielder in his early-20s.

As a vital cog in Wide Bay Thunder's machine for the Super League, Mynott shone as one of Wide Bay's leaders on and off the field.

He is quick to highlight the seniority of former Kookaburra Troy Elder and fellow Blade Cale Cramer, but Mynott was one of the first men picked by Thunder coach Paul Tucker.

The trio were Wide Bay's on-field leadership team which led a side packed with about seven debutants to a fourth-placed finish.

All three were rewarded with Blades selection.

"It wasn't too bad, it was a lot of gelling with the younger guys as we'd never played with them before,” Mynott said. "We were 2-nil up against Brisbane at one stage but they came home. I think we played well.”

Mynott, who plays for Pine Rivers St Andrews in Brisbane, said it felt good to be named for Queensland.

Fellow Fraser Coast players Roy and Jack Tucker, Carter and Tarack Chappell, goalkeeper Matt Axelsen and Hervey Bay's James Easton were also part of the Thunder squad.

Maryborough product Jess Switzer was named in Queensland's AHL squad.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcsport hockey hockey queensland

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a price tag to match.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

UPDATE: Man found in coffee shop, amid hoax reports

UPDATE: Man found in coffee shop, amid hoax reports

POLICE have found the man at the heart of a massive air and land search in a Maryborough coffee shop.

Meet the midwife who's delivered hundreds of Coast babies

Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lynette Forrest with one day old Noah Jaxon Mazzon-Johnson.

Lynette has been a midwife for two decades.

9 things you can do this weekend on Fraser Coast

ON THIS WEEKEND: Relay for Life Maryborough starts at 3pm today at the Maryborough Showgrounds.

Relay for Life starts on Saturday.

Mynott named in Blades side after Super League

HONOURS: Wide Bay's Joshua Mynott defends against Brisbane's Daniel Springfield during the Super League. He and fellow Maryborough product Jess Switzer will play for Queensland in the Australian Hockey League.

Two Coast players were awarded with state selection.

Local Partners

RAPUNZEL: Dani-Lee's chopping hair for hearty cause

DANI-Lee Kershaw has not had a haircut for seven years.

Meet the midwife who's delivered hundreds of Coast babies

Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lynette Forrest with one day old Noah Jaxon Mazzon-Johnson.

Lynette has been a midwife for two decades.

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Things to do this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Wide Bay Rodders - May in the Bay. Show and Shine at Pialba State School. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

From Pub Fest to musicals, find out what's on this weekend.

Nashville music star to join M'boro Achiever's Walk

A NASHVILLE music superstar is one of seven local successes who will be immortalised on the Maryborough Walk of Achievers on Sunday.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season six episode eight of Game of Thrones.

Get ready for even more Westeros drama

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

"He was a really happy person and he had huge plans for his future”

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 $259,000

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

ONE OF OUR BEST BUYS IN TOWN!

10 Gibbs Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

4 bedrooms New Kitchen Large entertainment area Large workshop 2 carports Low maintenance gardens and pond This beautiful 4 bedroom brick home has street appeal...

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 $250,000

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

IT&#39;S ALL ABOUT LOCATION- WILL NOT LAST

19 Churchill Street, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 2 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Large open plan living Good size Kitchen Rear covered area Tandem Garage

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Lifestyle and Location

8/142-146 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction In...

2 Bedrooms 2 way bathroom Pool area Gated Complex Close to Shopping Centres Please call for more information

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 $398,000

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

Are you seeking a low maintenance easy care home with side access?

18 Santa Maria Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

This RARE built property is the only one available in this area at the moment. FEATURES INCLUDE: BIG 3 bedrooms with built ins, a second large lounge room or...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!