Mysterious spooky fun at Burrum Heads

HAVING FUN: Foodworks Burrum Heads and Post Office staff Jo Smith, Heather Attwell, Brooke Guest, Deb Humphrey, Sue Donohoe, Nicole Maher, Zaidy Guest, Susan Vaughan and Shane Vaughan (background) were having some Halloween fun with customers. Glen Porteous

THEY'RE creepy and they're kooky, a little bit mysterious and spooky and all together they are the Foodworks Burrum Heads and Post Office family.

There were evil clowns, wicked witches and skeletons and decorations to get shoppers into this year's Halloween festive scare-fest.

Every year the staff at the popular convenience get dressed up for a bit of fun with a variety of community events.

Owner Shane Vaughan said the staff love to get into dressing up for whatever event might be happening at the moment.

"We do dress ups for any occasion, Melbourne Cup, State of Origin, Halloween and the locals, especially the elderly enjoy coming here,” Shane said.

Shane and his wife Susan have been in the supermarket business for 24 years and the Burrum Heads shop is their third one.

"Doing these dress ups are great interactions with the customers and we have been from Cairns to Tweed Heads and Burrum Heads has been the best place to live at,” he said.