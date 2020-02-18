Mystery as landmark gets the boot

The iconic Big Boot is on the move. But despite its owner saying it will “soon return looking better than ever”, its future is far from certain.

Today, The Car Mine on Gympie Rd, Chermside brought in a crane to remove the boot from its roof.

A post on the car yard's Facebook site stated the boot was due for maintenance and restoration but "will soon return looking better and safer than ever".

The Care Mine used care dealership on the corner of Gympie Rd and Rode Rd, Chermside, with the Big Boot on the top. Image: Google Maps

However, owner Charlie Senese said the final resting place for the boot would depend on the outcome of a development application currently before Brisbane City Council.

The car yard site on the corner of Rode Rd has been on the market for some time and the current development application is for a three-storey medical centre.

"Our intention is to put it (the boot) back up, but it won't necessarily come back here (to The Car Mine) because we don't know what will happen with that site," he said.

"If the DA doesn't get approved then it will come back here. If it does get approved we will be looking for somewhere else for it to go."

Mr Senese said the boot - which weighed as much as a small car - was "a massive icon" but was desperately in need of repair.

"It wasn't constructed to last 50 to 60 years, it was constructed as a gimmick. The exterior is quite good but the bottom of the boot is really rotten.

"It's actually lucky we decided to pull it down as it could have been a disaster because a massive storm, like we sometimes get in Brisbane, meant it could have ended up on Gympie Rd.

"It needs new paint and serious repairs. It will take us a couple of months and once we do it we want it to last another 50 years."

The Big Boot is getting a makeover ! 🥾 The Northside icon is going under some much needed restoration after nearly 40... Posted by The Car Mine on Monday, 17 February 2020

Mr Senese said the boot had undergone minor maintenance in the past.

"With painting, it's been dark brown, white with wheels on it to look like a car, blue and back to brown."

Mr Senese said he was happy to hear from people with ideas on where the boot should go - should it stay in north Brisbane or should it go back to Paddington, its original location.

Brisbane City Council has stated it does not intend to approach the owner of the car yard about acquiring the boot.

The boot was first an attraction at a footwear factory at the corner of Caxton and Hale Sts, Paddington.

After some time atop the Spaghetti Emporium, which succeeded the boot shop about 1976, it was brought to Chermside by Boots Camping.