Mystery as teen vanishes on holidays

Meabh and Nora Quoirin before the teen went missing in Malaysia.

A TEENAGE girl has gone missing during a family holiday to Malaysia, with her parents waking to find a window open and her hotel room empty.

Police are using sniffer dogs to search for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, who has learning difficulties.

The teenager arrived in the country with her mum, dad and two siblings on Saturday for a two-week "trip of a lifetime".

They checked into The Dusun resort in Serembam, on the edge of rainforest near Kuala Lumpur, and saw Nora off to bed that evening.

But when her parents woke up this morning, they went to their daughter's room and found her missing, according to family friend Catherine Cook.

Nora Quoirin, 15, who has reportedly gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia.

"They had just arrived - it was going to be a trip of a lifetime," Ms Cook told the BBC.

"They checked into their hotel, the Dusun - it looked beautiful with little cottages and an infinity pool.

"They went to bed, but this morning Nora was not in her room and the window was open."

Catherine said the girl's parents were "frantic".

According to reports, Nora, who has learning difficulties, is estimated to have been missing for 14 hours.

The Dusun is a 4.9-hectare orchard resort next to the Berembun Forest Reserve, 1619 hectares of protected virgin forest rising to 1188 metres.

Dusun Resort is a 4.9-hectare orchard resort close to the Berembun Forest Reserve in Malaysia.

According to the resort's website, the forest reserve has wild boar, deer, giant millipedes, monkeys and leeches.

The BBC said Malaysian police were using sniffer dogs in their search.

Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

The family is believed to have been living in London for several years.

'OUT OF CHARACTER'

"It's out of character for Nora to go wandering off," Ms Cook said.

"I'm a mother, and I burst into tears just hearing this story.

"I cannot imagine the hell that they are living right now. I just ask for anyone who can help them to do so as soon as possible.

The area where Nora and her family were staying.

"To my knowledge the French Government and the Irish Government are helping them, and it would be great if other agencies or governments worldwide could support them."

Nora's concerned relations including her aunt, Irish flautist Aisling Agnew, have been alerting people on social media about Nora's disappearance, explaining that she "is 15 with special needs".

Urgent. Please help and share. my niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban an hour or so from KL in Malaysia. She is 15 with special needs, and hasn’t been seen since everyone went to bed last night. pic.twitter.com/XeCjTVwGZp — Aisling Agnew (@AislingAgnew) August 4, 2019

The Star in Malaysia said Supt Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar confirmed police had received a report of a missing 15-year-old at a resort in Pantai Hills.

The area near the resort has been combed by a joint police, fire and rescue team, but Nora has not as yet been located.

Nora was on a family holiday at a resort near Seremban, around an hour south of Kuala Lumpur.

"We are continuing with the search, and we have also informed all district police chiefs to help out," he said.

A spokesman for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

