Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
News

Mystery as capsized vessel appears off coast

by Joanna Panagopoulos
30th Jan 2020 1:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A vessel has mysteriously appeared off Bronte after capsizing on the mid-north coast early on Australia Day.

The 42-foot cruiser, named Eliza 1, was spotted one nautical mile off the eastern suburbs at 5am on Thursday morning.

About 2.30am on Sunday, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a distress beacon that was registered to a boat near Forster.

Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7

Officers from the Newcastle Marine Area Command initiated a search northeast of Forster, involving a Westpac helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft.

The helicopter spotted a 37-year-old man an hour into the search and he was promptly rescued by a small tender vessel from a nearby container ship.

However, a 77-year-old is still missing.

Police have confirmed he was not on the vessel when it was searched earlier today.

Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7

The vessel is believed to have been travelling from Queensland to Newcastle.

A salvage operation is underway by the owners of the boat.

More to come.

Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7
Capsized vessel found near Bronte. Pictures: Channel 7

More Stories

Show More
boating editors picks investigation mystery
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        premium_icon Rape in park trial begins in Maryborough

        News The trial of a young man charged with raping his former friend in a park has begun in Maryborough.

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
        How Bay man’s career led him to dance for Disney

        premium_icon How Bay man’s career led him to dance for Disney

        News His most recent contract was 11 months long

        Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        premium_icon Duo kicked out plane’s doors before it plunged into ocean

        News Veteran pilot in Fraser Island crash says training helped save lives

        LEGO CLUB: Are you Fraser Coast's Lego Master?

        premium_icon LEGO CLUB: Are you Fraser Coast's Lego Master?

        News All the lego is supplied for free range building.

        • 30th Jan 2020 12:30 PM