Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Helicopter above Mooloolaba
Offbeat

Mystery chopper ‘hovering’ above raises eyebrows

Ashley Carter
30th Mar 2020 11:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS have been left wondering after a helicopter was seen "hovering" over Mooloolaba's suburban streets this morning.

Videos sent to the Daily show the chopper circling above streets blocks back from Mooloolaba beach, which it's reportedly been doing for more than an hour.

Theories have circulated online about the chopper, with some claiming it could be "scanning" the streets to check if residents were adhering to coronavirus restrictions.

However there is no evidence to support that claim.

Others have said the "ear-ringing" helicopter was simply from a flight training school.

mooloolaba offbeat
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RENT RIGHT NOW: Esplanade unit for under $300

        premium_icon RENT RIGHT NOW: Esplanade unit for under $300

        News This fully furnished unit is centrally located on Hervey Bay’s beautiful Esplanade.

        IN COURT: 24 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 24 people to appear in Fraser Coast courts today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today

        Don’t mask your sympathy for others

        premium_icon Don’t mask your sympathy for others

        News Please be sympathetic and understanding of the medical plight of strangers and...

        Elderly using tech to temper self-isolation

        premium_icon Elderly using tech to temper self-isolation

        News A tablet designed specifically for seniors is helping them stay connected